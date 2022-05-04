Rana couple granted bail by sessions court with conditions today

The Rana couple, who are in custody on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty have been granted bail by the sessions court on Wednesday. Mumbai Sessions Court has given great relief to the Rana couple. The Mumbai Sessions Court has imposed five conditions on the Rana couple while granting bail. MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana will have to abide by these conditions. The Rana couple has been released from custody after 12 days.

What are the terms of the court?

Mumbai Sessions Court has imposed strict conditions while granting bail to the Rana couple. The Rana couple will have to abide by these five conditions. They will be released from jail after fulfilling the conditions of giving personal guarantee of Rs 50,000 each and guarantor of the same amount.

Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana have been barred from speaking to the media as per the terms imposed by the court. Therefore, the Rana couple cannot comment on the issues related to this issue. The court also ordered that the police investigation should not be hampered. The witnesses involved in the incident are not to be subjected to any kind of pressure, nor are they to be influenced by temptation. In particular, the court ruled that the Rana couple did not want to be involved in such crimes again. The Rana couple will have to abide by the terms of the court.