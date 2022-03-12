Rashmi Shukla phone tapping case: 'Joint CP told me I don't need to go to BKC police station', Fadnavis

Maharashtra LoP and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that Mumbai Police has sent him a notice under Sec 160 CrPC, asking him to appear before it at BKC Cyber Police Station at 11 am tomorrow.

But few hours after the notice was sent to him, Fadnavis said that,"Just received a call from Joint CP,Crime. He told I’m not required to go to BKC police station. Instead,they will only come to take the required information. I have cancelled all my Pune programs for tomorrow. I’ll be at my residence. They can come anytime. Jai Hind,Jai Maharashtra!"

A notice has been issued to Devendra Fadnavis in the phone tapping case of Former Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla. The then Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla has been booked by the Mumbai Police under the Telegraph Act at the Colaba Police Station for phone tapping several political leaders.