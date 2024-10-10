Ratan Tata Funeral: Former Tata Group Chairman Cremated In Mumbai With Full State Honours

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata was cremated with full state honors on Thursday evening in Worli, Maharashtra, following his passing at the age of 86 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday. After his body was taken to a crematorium in Worli, the Mumbai Police provided a ceremonial guard of honor.

On Thursday, Tata's remains were on display at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in South Mumbai from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., allowing the public to pay their respects. Numerous prominent figures attended the final rites, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present.

“Joined millions of Indians in mourning the loss of Ratan Tata Ji and laid a wreath on behalf of PM Narendra Modi Ji,” Shah shared on X while attending the ceremonies on behalf of the Indian government. Both the Maharashtra and Gujarat governments declared a day of mourning, with flags at half-mast on government buildings throughout the region. The Eknath Shinde-led government also passed a resolution urging the Centre to award Tata the Bharat Ratna in recognition of his significant contributions.

