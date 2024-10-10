Ratan Tata Funeral: Massive Crowd Gathers at NCPA Lawns to Pay Last Respects to Tata Group Icon (Watch Video)

The mortal remains of renowned industrialist Ratan Tata, draped in the Indian national flag, were brought to the lawns of the NCPA at Nariman Point, Mumbai, on Thursday morning, giving the public an opportunity to pay their final respects ahead of his funeral. As per a statement from Tata Trust, the final journey will commence at 4 PM today. Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86 at Breach Candy Hospital.

Final few glimpses of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata as his mortal remains brought at NCPA laws in Mumbai for public to pay respect.#RatanTata#RatanTataPassesAway#NCPA#RatanTataLastRites#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/MePrMC0h8R — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) October 10, 2024

“At 4 PM, the remains will be taken to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, located on Dr. E Moses Road, for the last rites,” the statement added. Members of the public can enter the NCPA lawns via Gate 3 and exit through Gate 2, with no parking available at the venue. A large crowd gathered at the site to pay homage. Visuals depicted a police band playing funeral music with trumpets and drums. Marine Drive was closed past the Oberoi hotel as police secured the area surrounding NCPA Lawns. Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86, the company said late Wednesday.

Ratan Tata had been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mumbai, where his condition was described as “critical”. -Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu led the nation in paying tributed to the late Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group. Maharashtra government declared October 10, Thursday, to be a state mourning day, as a mark of respect to the late industrialist. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that Ratan Tata will be accorded a state funeral and all national flags across government buildings will be flown at half-mast. The state has also cancelled all government events in Mumbai.

