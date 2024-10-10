Ratan Tata Passes Away: BMC Postpones Stone-Laying Ceremony of Various Projects Amid State Mourning for Industrialist

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has postponed the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony for several development projects, which was to be conducted today by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The proposed projects that have been postponed include several key developments in the Mumbadevi, Mahalaxmi, and Babulnath areas. Among them are the foundation stone-laying for the Jagannath Shankar Sheth Memorial at Antop Hill, the Bhagoji Sheth Keer Memorial at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground (Dadar), and the inauguration of an art gallery and library within BEST buses under the JJ Flyover.

Other postponed events include the inauguration of a Food Plaza at Badhwar Park (A Ward), Pink Toilets across Wards A to D, the launch of spirational toilets with coffee shops at 14 locations in Mumbai, as well as the groundbreaking ceremonies at seven additional sites. Several library and study centers in Dalit localities, facilities for senior citizens and women, and the renovation of Fashion Street were also part of the original agenda.

In addition, the BMC has delayed the inauguration of terrace kitchen gardens in 103 schools and the launch of a CCTV safety project for Mumbai city schools. The BMC administration will announce new dates for the rescheduled events soon.

Originally scheduled for 12:30 PM at the proposed Marathi Language Bhavan premises at Charni Road, the event has been delayed as Maharashtra observes a day of mourning following the passing of renowned industrialist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ratan Tata on Thursday.

The Maharashtra government declared a day of mourning to honor Tata’s immense contributions to Indian industry.