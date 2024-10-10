Ratan Tata Passes Away: Brother Jimmy Tata Arrives In Wheelchair To Pay Final Respects at NCPA Lawns (Watch Video)

As the nation mourns the loss of legendary industrialist Ratan Tata, his ailing brother Jimmy Naval Tata arrived in a wheel-chair to pay his final respects in NCPA Lawns Mumbai. A video has gone viral where Jimmy can be seen with a mask making his way for the last rites of former Tata Group Chairman. Tata, who was chairman of the salt to software group for more than two decades, breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

Born to Naval and Soonoo Tata into the Parsi Zoroastrian family on December 28, 1937, Ratan Tata and his younger brother, Jimmy, were brought up by their grandmother, Navajbai R Tata, in a baroque manor called Tata Palace in downtown Mumbai. Ratan Tata’s father, Naval Tata, was adopted by Ratanji Tata, while his mother, Sooni Tata, was the niece of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group. When Ratan was only ten years old, Naval and Sooni divorced. Naval subsequently married Simone Tata, a Swiss woman who spoke French and was 26 years his junior.

Ratan Tata has two siblings, including his younger brother, Jimmy Tata, who has mostly remained out of the public spotlight and leads a quiet, private life. Despite holding significant shares in various Tata Group companies, including Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Sons, and TCS, Jimmy resides in a humble 2BHK apartment in Colaba, Mumbai.Born in 1839, Jamsetji Tata was an Indian pioneer industrialist and the founder of the Tata Group, one of India’s largest and oldest conglomerates. Known as the “Father of Indian Industry,” he played a crucial role in the development of various sectors in India, including steel, power, and hospitality.Jimmy Naval Tata is the younger brother of Ratan Tata and a member of the prominent Tata family. His father, Naval Tata, was adopted by Ratanji Tata, while his mother was the niece of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group. Ratan Tata will always be remembered for his firm determination after the 26/11 terror attacks and contribution of Rs 1,500 crore to the PM Relief fund for the fight against COVID-19. He had opened all hotels of the Tata Group for COVID patients.