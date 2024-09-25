RED Alert in Mumbai: BMC Gears Up for Heavy Rains with Key Officials on Standby

In light of the RED alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for Wednesday night, Bhushan Gagrani, Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has directed all assistant commissioners to ensure that an Executive Engineer remains at each ward control room.

The IMD upgraded its Orange alert to a Red alert on Wednesday evening, anticipating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs.

As per the directive, ward assistant commissioners are to remain in contact with the Disaster Management control room at headquarters for updates and attend the office if necessary.

Additionally, the Chief Engineer of the Solid Waste Management Department (SWD) has been instructed to ensure that SWD staff are on the ground and dewatering pumps are operational. Deputy chief engineers from each zone will be available in their respective areas on Wednesday night to respond as needed.

“All DMCs are to personally monitor their zones and oversee actions taken by ward and central agency staff,” the order stated.