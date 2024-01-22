Religious Programs Organized in Kherwadi's Famous Ram Temple to Mark Ram Lalla's Ceremony in Ayodhya

Mumbai: Various religious programs have been organized in the famous Ram temple in Mumbai's Bandra neighborhood to mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The old Ram temple is located near the municipality center at Kherwardi Chowk. The temple is well-known for its annual Ram Navami celebrations.

The Kherwardi Ram Temple Management Committee and BJP workers have organized various religious programs to mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The programs will include morning prayers, akhand Sundarkand recitation, and a procession.

The procession will begin from the temple and will culminate at a public gathering in Bandra.

The programs are expected to draw a large crowd of devotees from Mumbai and the surrounding areas.