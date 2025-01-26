Republic Day 2025: Mumbai's Iconic Shri Mumbadevi Temple Adorned in Tricolors (Watch Video)

On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, the historic Shri Mumbadevi Temple was beautifully adorned in vibrant tricolors, adding to the festive spirit of the day. The temple, an iconic symbol of Mumbai's rich cultural heritage, drew attention with its stunning decorations that reflected the pride and patriotism of the nation.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Shri Mumbadevi Temple was beautifully adorned in tricolors pic.twitter.com/7hJ1caQIxH — IANS (@ians_india) January 26, 2025

Mumba Devi Temple is an ancient temple dedicated to the goddess Mumba, the local incarnation of the Devi, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (Mother Goddess). Sanskrit is the source of the Marathi Mumba. Mumba Devi is the city goddess of Mumbai. The name Mumbai comes from the goddess Mumba Devi.

The Mumba Devi Temple honors the goddess Parvati (also known as Gauri) in her fisherwoman form. Goddess Parvati had to gain perseverance and concentration in order to take on the form of Mahakali. This revered temple is located in Bhuleshwar and is a spiritual haven amidst. The nearest airport is CSM International Airport, which is 20 KMs away. The nearest convenient railway station is CSMT, which is 5 KMs away. The nearest bus stand is Mumbai, which is 1 KMs away.

