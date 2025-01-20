Republic Day 2025: Who Will Hoist the National Flag in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Other Districts? Check Details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 20, 2025 08:40 AM2025-01-20T08:40:57+5:302025-01-20T08:41:26+5:30
On Republic Day, January 26, the main flag hoisting ceremony will take place simultaneously across the state at 9:15 am. The royal protocol department has directed that no other official or semi-official ceremonies, including flag hoisting, should be conducted between 8:30 am and 10 am to ensure invitees can attend the main event.
The main government Republic Day function in Mumbai will feature a flag hoisting and parade ceremony at Shivaji Park, attended by the Governor and Chief Minister. At the divisional and district levels, the flag will be hoisted by ministers or ministers of state, as per a district-wise list issued by the royal protocol department.
National flags are to be displayed on all government and public buildings, forts, and historic sites. All government officials and employees are required to attend the flag hoisting ceremony, and local public representatives, freedom fighters, and families of martyred soldiers have been instructed to be invited to the event.
Here is a district-wise list of leaders who will hoist the flag on Republic Day:
- Mumbai City: Mangal Prabhat Lodha
- Mumbai Suburbs: Ashish Shelar
- Thane: Eknath Shinde
- Palghar: Ganesh Naik
- Pune: Ajit Pawar
- Satara: Shambhuraj Desai
- Sangli: Chandrakant Patil
- Kolhapur: Prakash Abitkar
- Solapur: Jaykumar Gore
- Raigad: Aditi Tatkare
- Ratnagiri: Uday Samant
- Sindhudurg: Nitesh Rane
- Nashik: Girish Mahajan
- Jalgaon: Gulabrao Patil
- Dhule: Jaykumar Rawal
- Nandurbar: Manikrao Kokate
- Ch. Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Shirsat
- Beed: Dattatray Vithoba Bharne
- Jalna: Pankaja Munde
- Parbhani: Meghna Bordikar
- Nanded: Atul Save
- Hingoli: Narhari Jhirwal
- Latur: Shivendrasinh Bhosale
Nagpur: Chandrashekhar Bawankule
Wardha: Pankaj Bhoir
Yavatmal: Sanjay Rathod
Chandrapur: Ashok Uike
Gadchiroli: Ashish Jaiswal
Bhandara: Sanjay Savkare
Gondia: Babasaheb Patil
Amravati: Indranil Naik
Akola: Akash Fundkar
Washim: Hasan Mushrif
Buldhana: Makrand Patil
A. Nagar: Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil