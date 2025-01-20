Republic Day 2025: Who Will Hoist the National Flag in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Other Districts? Check Details

On Republic Day, January 26, the main flag hoisting ceremony will take place simultaneously across the state at 9:15 am. The royal protocol department has directed that no other official or semi-official ceremonies, including flag hoisting, should be conducted between 8:30 am and 10 am to ensure invitees can attend the main event.

The main government Republic Day function in Mumbai will feature a flag hoisting and parade ceremony at Shivaji Park, attended by the Governor and Chief Minister. At the divisional and district levels, the flag will be hoisted by ministers or ministers of state, as per a district-wise list issued by the royal protocol department.

National flags are to be displayed on all government and public buildings, forts, and historic sites. All government officials and employees are required to attend the flag hoisting ceremony, and local public representatives, freedom fighters, and families of martyred soldiers have been instructed to be invited to the event.

Here is a district-wise list of leaders who will hoist the flag on Republic Day:

Mumbai City: Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Mumbai Suburbs: Ashish Shelar

Thane: Eknath Shinde

Palghar: Ganesh Naik

Pune: Ajit Pawar

Satara: Shambhuraj Desai

Sangli: Chandrakant Patil

Kolhapur: Prakash Abitkar

Solapur: Jaykumar Gore

Raigad: Aditi Tatkare

Ratnagiri: Uday Samant

Sindhudurg: Nitesh Rane

Nashik: Girish Mahajan

Jalgaon: Gulabrao Patil

Dhule: Jaykumar Rawal

Nandurbar: Manikrao Kokate

Ch. Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Shirsat

Beed: Dattatray Vithoba Bharne

Jalna: Pankaja Munde

Parbhani: Meghna Bordikar

Nanded: Atul Save

Hingoli: Narhari Jhirwal

Latur: Shivendrasinh Bhosale

Nagpur: Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Wardha: Pankaj Bhoir

Yavatmal: Sanjay Rathod

Chandrapur: Ashok Uike

Gadchiroli: Ashish Jaiswal

Bhandara: Sanjay Savkare

Gondia: Babasaheb Patil

Amravati: Indranil Naik

Akola: Akash Fundkar

Washim: Hasan Mushrif

Buldhana: Makrand Patil

A. Nagar: Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil