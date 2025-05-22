Retired Cop’s Son Dies by Suicide in Mumbai; Wife and Her Lover Booked for Abetment

In a shocking incident from Mumbai’s Chunabhatti area, the son of a retired police officer allegedly died by suicide, prompting serious allegations against his wife and her lover. The grieving father, a 59-year-old former Mumbai Police personnel, has lodged a formal complaint accusing his daughter-in-law and her male friend of mentally harassing his son and abetting the suicide.

According to the complaint, the deceased, aged 28, was residing at a government accommodation in Chunabhatti with his 24-year-old wife and their two-year-old daughter. Though retired, the complainant continues to live on pension and had not yet vacated the government quarters.

The couple had a love marriage in 2020 and moved from Yavatmal to Mumbai shortly after, choosing to live with the complainant. However, marital discord reportedly began brewing soon. The complainant alleges that his daughter-in-law frequently chatted and spoke with male friends on the phone, leading to repeated quarrels between the couple. His son would often show him the chats during these fights.

The situation worsened during Dussehra in October 2024, when the deceased allegedly caught his wife in a compromising position with her male friend inside their home. Although the matter was resolved at the time, the complainant claims the relationship between the woman and her friend continued, pushing his son into deep emotional distress. Despite multiple chances to mend the relationship, the situation reportedly did not improve.

Burdened by ongoing harassment, the son allegedly took his life on April 18, 2025, by hanging himself in the family home. The father traveled to Yavatmal to conduct his son's last rites and stayed there for several days, struggling with grief.

On May 17, the complainant discovered a handwritten suicide note at his native home, reportedly penned by his son, detailing mental harassment by his wife. Two days later, upon returning to the Chunabhatti residence, he found his son’s phone hidden inside an iron cupboard. Upon checking the device, he discovered a disturbing video recorded by the deceased just before his death.

In the video, the son clearly stated: "Papa, don’t spare my wife, her friend, and their female acquaintance. And please, take full responsibility of my daughter — only you and mom."

Further inspection of the phone revealed a photo of another suicide note. In it, the deceased alleged that his wife was having an affair with her friend and claimed they mentally tortured him. The friend reportedly said, "I’m sleeping with your wife. You die, and I’ll keep her happy."

The complainant has urged police to take legal action against his daughter-in-law and her alleged partner for driving his son to suicide. Taking serious note of the case, Chuna Bhatti Police has launched an investigation.