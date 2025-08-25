Rickshaw Driver Brutally Assaults Man in Mumbai Over Fare Dispute, Video Goes Viral

A video of rickshaw driver allegedly assaulting a man over payment issue has gone viral on internet, generating significant anger on media. In short footage that is circulating online shows rickshaw driver slapping teen boy in busy roads. According to the locals this fight was over unpaid fare.

In viral video driver can be seen holding boy's collar before slapping him across the face, while victim was seen pleading for help. Boy's reaction intensifies the shock of the incident. Meanwhile rickshaw driver persists in slapping and verbally abusing him. By the clip's end, the boy has been slapped four times. Surprisingly, people near by was watching instead of helping poor boy.

According to number plate this incident took place somewhere in Mumbai’s western suburbs. However the exact place of the incident is not known but this has raised questions over passenger safety and the rising number of altercations involving rickshaw drivers in the city.

After video went viral, Mumbai Police, who acknowledged the video on their official handle and posted on X. In tweet they asked, “Please share exact location,” the police tweeted, appealing to citizens for details that could help trace the accused driver. However, there has been no official confirmation yet on whether any action has been initiated against the man.