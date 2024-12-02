Sachin Kurmi Murder Case: Mumbai Police Invoke MCOCA Against Accused in NCP Leader’s Killing

In the sensational murder case of Sachin Kurmi, the taluka president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Byculla, the Mumbai Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the arrested accused. The investigation of the case was handed over to the Crime Branch's Unit 3 on October 19.

Kurmi, a resident of Byculla and a close aide of senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, was brutally murdered on October 4 using sharp weapons. In connection with the crime, the Byculla Police had arrested three suspects — Ananda Ashok Kale alias Anya, Vijay Dnyaneshwar Kakde alias Pappya, and Praful Pravin Patkar.

On October 16, the case was officially transferred to the Crime Branch, which began its probe under Unit 3. Family members of the deceased had alleged the involvement of additional individuals in the murder. Although the exact motive behind the murder remains unclear, preliminary investigations revealed that it was orchestrated by an organised gang.

Based on the suspects' criminal history and the evidence gathered, the police submitted a proposal to apply MCOCA. After receiving the necessary approval, the Crime Branch proceeded with action under the law on Saturday, a senior Crime Branch official confirmed.

One of the arrested accused, Anya Kale, reportedly has six to seven serious criminal cases registered against him. The gruesome murder of Kurmi took place on October 4 in the Ghodapdeo area of Byculla.

On October 11, Chhagan Bhujbal met with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, urging the transfer of the investigation to the Crime Branch for a more in-depth probe. Bhujbal emphasized the need for a thorough and impartial investigation and requested that the case be handled by the Crime Branch or a Special Investigation Team (SIT).