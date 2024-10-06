Sachin Rammurath Kurmi Murder: Three Arrested for Killing NCP Leader in Byculla, Financial Dispute Suspected

In a shocking incident that has rocked Mumbai, Sachin Rammurath Kurmi, a leader from the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was brutally murdered in Byculla on Friday night. Kurmi, who was on a routine visit to the area, was attacked by three unidentified men using sharp weapons. His body bore more than 20 wounds. The police have now arrested three suspects in connection with the crime. Sources suggest that a financial dispute could be the motive behind the murder.

Byculla Police have apprehended Ananda alias Anya Kale and Vijay alias Papya Kakde. However, the investigation indicates that more people may have been involved, and efforts are underway to track them down. Police sources reveal that Vijay alias Bua Kulkarni and Dilip Waghaskar are also key suspects in the case. While Kulkarni has been admitted to a private hospital in Pune for the past four days, Waghaskar has been taken into custody for questioning.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Kulkarni had lent ₹9 lakh to Kurmi’s brother, leading to ongoing disputes between the two over repayment. This financial disagreement is being considered a likely cause for the murder. It is also worth noting that Kurmi had filed a police complaint against Kulkarni in the past, hinting at a possible long-standing rivalry.

Sachin Kurmi was a well-known leader in the Byculla area. The Mumbai Police are thoroughly investigating the case and examining all possible leads to bring the culprits to justice.