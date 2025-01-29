Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Accused Bangladeshi National Sent To Judicial Custody By Bandra Court

A Bandra court sent the 30-year-old Bangladeshi national accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday, stating no new grounds justified extending his police custody. Mohammad Shariful Islam, the accused, was presented before the Bandra magistrate court as his police custody ended. While the police requested a two-day extension for further investigation, the court denied it, citing that he had already been in custody for over ten days. The magistrate noted that the investigation had been completed and there were no new grounds for extending the custody. He mentioned that if any new evidence surfaced, the police could request fresh custody within the allowed time frame.

“No fresh ground noticed for the extension of police custody. If something new comes in the probe, then the investigation officer may seek police custody within a permissible period regarding the remaining time of police custody as per the provisions of BNSS (Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita). Further, police custody at this stage is not justified, hence, the accused is remanded to judicial custody,” the magistrate said. Islam allegedly attacked Khan on January 16 during a failed robbery attempt at his house. He was arrested from the Thane labour camp area on January 19.

