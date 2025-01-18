Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Accused Still Absconding, CCTV Footage Reveals New Details

The accused in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan remains at large. Taking the gravity of the situation into account, the police have formed 35 teams to apprehend him. However, no breakthrough has been achieved so far.

A new CCTV footage has surfaced, showing the accused purchasing headphones from a mobile shop in the Kabutar Khana area of Dadar, Mumbai.

Last night, multiple teams from the Crime Branch visited the shop to investigate and review the CCTV recordings. The shopkeeper stated that he had no knowledge about the incident or why the Crime Branch officials had come to check the footage.

A police officer stated that the footage from the shop in Dadar showing the accused is from 9:04 AM on Friday. On the same day, between 1:30 AM and 2:30 AM, the accused had attacked Khan.

The police are probing the case from all possible angles and intensifying efforts to locate the accused. It remains to be seen whether this newly acquired CCTV footage will help the police in tracking him down.