Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Recovers Bangladeshi Driving License of Accused Shariful Islam Shahzad

Mumbai police have uncovered that Mohammed Shariful Islam Shahzad alias Vijay Das (30), the accused in the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, is a Bangladeshi national. His identification card and driving license confirm his identity as a Bangladeshi citizen, marking this as crucial evidence of his status as an illegal immigrant.

Shariful, who allegedly attacked Saif Ali Khan, crossed the Dawki River near the Bangladesh border in May to illegally enter India. After crossing into Meghalaya, he reportedly paid ₹10,000 to an agent who facilitated his journey to Assam and provided him with a SIM card. The same agent arranged for his bus travel to Kolkata.

After spending three days in Kolkata, Shariful boarded a train to Mumbai. On arrival in Mumbai, he spent three days wandering the city before meeting Jitendra Pandey. Pandey helped him secure a job as a cleaner at a pub in Worli. However, Shariful was dismissed within days in August last year due to accusations of theft.

Turning to Crime

After losing his job, Shariful began committing thefts. From December 31, he was spotted roaming affluent neighborhoods such as Khar and Bandra, scouting targets. To break into houses, he equipped himself with tools like a screwdriver, hammer, and hacksaw blade. Police investigations revealed that he also carried a knife stolen from a Thane restaurant.

Further inquiries are ongoing to uncover more details about his activities and potential connections in India.