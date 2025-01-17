Saif Ali Khan Attack: No Valuables Stolen, ₹1 Crore Ransom Demanded

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence, but sources have confirmed that no valuable items were stolen during the incident. The police, investigating the case, also sought confirmation from Saif's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor. She reportedly corroborated the findings that all jewelry and other valuables in the house remained untouched.

According to a statement by a household nurse, Lema, the accused demanded ₹1 crore during the incident. Kareena later confirmed learning this detail from Lema.

On Thursday night, Saif and Kareena rushed to their younger son Jeh’s room after hearing a noise. Saif, leading the way, confronted the intruder, asking, "What do you want?" The attacker, armed with a blade-like object, lunged at Saif. At the time, Taimur’s nanny, Geeta, intervened, preventing further harm.

Police have revealed that jewelry was near the scene of the attack but remained intact. Kareena also confirmed this when questioned. Despite the chaos, no significant damage or theft occurred.

Following the attack, police have tightened security at Saif Ali Khan’s residence. Kareena, visibly distressed, stayed at her sister Karisma Kapoor’s house in Khar for two days under police protection. Officials have recorded statements from all eyewitnesses, including Kareena, who provided a detailed account of the incident.

The intruder reportedly entered Jeh’s room, where two female staff members were sleeping. He initially threatened them to remain silent and demanded ₹1 crore. When nurse Lema tried to take Jeh to safety, the attacker targeted her as well.

CCTV footage has identified the suspect as a habitual offender. Both local police and the crime branch are conducting parallel investigations to apprehend the perpetrator.