Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Accused's Fingerprints Found at 19 Spots, Mumbai Police Reveals Major Updates

Mumbai police have arrested Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, alias Vijay Das (30), in connection with the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. During the investigation, experts discovered the accused's fingerprints at 19 locations, including stairs, windows, and other areas of the actor's residence. These fingerprints could serve as strong evidence against him. The accused was reportedly hiding in bushes near the crime scene before being apprehended.

On the day of the attack, the accused entered the building and climbed the stairs to access Saif Ali Khan's house. He gained entry through the bathroom window of the room belonging to Saif's younger son, Jehangir. Upon seeing the intruder, one of the house's staff members, a nurse named Eriyama Phillips (also called Lima), rushed to protect Jehangir. The accused then attacked her with a weapon resembling a hex saw.

Hearing the commotion, Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived at the scene. The intruder also attacked Saif with the same weapon. Lima intervened again, attempting to shield the actor, but she too sustained injuries. The incident took place around 2:30 AM. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

At the time of the attack, seven people were present in the house, including Kareena Kapoor, their two sons, and three female staff members. The intruder first entered Jehangir's room, where two staff members were asleep. He threatened one of them and demanded ₹1 crore. When Lima attempted to take Jehangir to safety, the accused attacked her.

The forensic team discovered the accused's fingerprints in 19 locations within the house. Experts are using these prints and other forensic evidence to build a solid case. Investigations are ongoing, with forensic and legal teams collaborating to gather crucial proof.