Saif Ali Khan Attacked: CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to Stabbing Incident, Says ’It Won’t Be Right To Call Mumbai Unsafe Based on…” (VIDEO)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 16, 2025): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday defended the safety of Mumbai amid criticism from opposition parties over the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Fadnavis responded by saying that it is incorrect to label the city unsafe based on a single incident.

"Police have given you all details regarding this. What kind of attack is this? What is actually behind this, and what was the intention behind the attack? is all before you," the Maharashtra CM told reporters.

"Mumbai is the safest place, and there is no doubt about it. Just based on one or two incidents, it won’t be right to say that Mumbai is unsafe. At the same time, it is also correct that if any such kind of incident happens, we should take it seriously and act accordingly and keep Mumbai safe," CM Fadnavis added.

Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during a scuffle with a thief who reportedly broke into his home early Thursday. The actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

A statement from his team confirmed that Khan is out of danger following surgery. “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is in recovery. Doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police are investigating the incident,” the statement read.

Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 9, said that the attack appeared to be linked to a burglary. “The accused entered the house using the fire escape. The investigation suggests this was an attempted burglary. We are working to arrest the accused and will provide more details once he is apprehended,” Gedam said.

Police have identified one suspect and are working with 10 detection teams to make an arrest.