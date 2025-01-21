Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital After Stabbing Attack At Bandra Home

Actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from the hospital 4 days after being attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence. Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at 3:30am on January 16, with six stab wounds, two of them deep.The Mumbai Police had increased security measures outside Lilavati Hospital in preparation for Saif Ali Khan's discharge, ensuring safety and crowd management.

Meanwhile, the police collected multiple fingerprints of the accused while they took him to the actor's residence to recreate the crime scene. The police stated that the accused was from Jhalokati district in Bangladesh and was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane.

