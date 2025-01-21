Saif Ali Khan to Be Discharged Today; Mumbai Police Tighten Security Outside Lilavati Hospital (Watch Video)

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is set to be discharged from Lilavati Hospital today, January 21, according to recent reports. Dr. Nitin Dange from Lilavati Hospital confirmed that Saif Ali Khan’s discharge paperwork was completed last night. Sources revealed that the actor is expected to leave the hospital on January 21 afternoon. In anticipation of the same, Mumbai Police have ramped up security measures to ensure the actor’s safety and to manage any potential crowd that may gather outside the hospital. Sources reveal that the increased security is part of a well-coordinated plan to prevent any untoward incidents, especially given the actor’s immense popularity and the likelihood of his fans congregating outside the hospital.

Authorities have deployed additional personnel to monitor the area, ensuring smooth traffic flow and avoiding unnecessary disruptions. Apart from security personnel, barricades have been set up along key entry and exit points to regulate movement and avoid overcrowding. Surveillance cameras have also been activated, adding an extra layer of precaution. The measures come as Saif Ali Khan is expected to make a full recovery after receiving medical treatment at the hospital. Fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting the actor’s return home, while the police continue to prioritize safety and public order around the hospital’s vicinity.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked during a robbery attempt at his home, Satguru Sharan, in Mumbai’s Pali Hill. The assailant reportedly entered the room of Saif’s son, Jeh, and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore. In an effort to protect his family, Saif tried to fight off the burglar, which led to him being stabbed six times. One of the injuries, including a 2.5-inch blade, was found near his back after a six-hour surgery. The assailant has been identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi immigrant who had entered India illegally under the alias Bijoy Das. He was arrested two days after the attack and is currently in police custody. Police reports indicate that his fingerprints were recently recovered from the scene, and forensic teams have been conducting investigations at the actor’s residence. The police, along with the crime branch, are continuing their investigation into the robbery attempt.