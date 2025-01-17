Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Changed Appearance to Evade Arrest; Mumbai Police Intensify Manhunt

Mumbai police are investigating an attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, during which the suspect reportedly changed clothes to evade capture. CCTV footage from Saif's residence and Bandra's Lucky Hotel area revealed that the suspect altered his appearance after the incident. Currently, 20 teams have been deployed across Mumbai and other locations to track down the accused.

The police are puzzled about how the suspect managed to enter Saif Ali Khan’s building despite security guards being stationed at both entry points. At the time of the attack, the suspect was wearing a mask and cap. However, while leaving the building, he removed these, raising questions about his intentions.

Initially, the suspect was seen wearing a black t-shirt while exiting Saif’s residence. Later, he was captured on CCTV near Bandra’s Lucky Hotel wearing a blue shirt, indicating he had changed clothes. The suspect is believed to have stayed in the Bandra area for some time before heading toward the Bandra railway station.

The attack occurred on Thursday night when Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, rushed to their younger son Jeh’s room after hearing a noise. Saif confronted the intruder and asked, “Tumhe kya chahiye?” (What do you want?). The suspect, armed with a sharp object resembling a blade, attacked Saif.

Despite the presence of valuables nearby, no items were reported stolen. However, Jeh’s nanny, Eliyama Phillips (commonly known as Lima), claimed that the suspect demanded ₹1 crore. This claim has been corroborated by other witnesses, strengthening the theory of an extortion attempt.

The police continue to investigate the suspect’s movements and motives while teams actively work to apprehend him.