Sameer Wankhede reacts after NCB gives 'clean chit' to Aryan Khan in drugs case

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has got a big relief in the cruise drugs case. The NDPS court has given a clean chit to Aryan Khan in this case. This famous case of Mumbai was discussed during the time of the then NCB chief Sameer Wankhede.

While trying to know the reaction of Sameer Wankhede today after Aryan Khan got a clean chit, Sameer Wankhede said- 'Sorry sorry ... I don't want to say anything. I am not in NCB. Talk to NCB officials, said Wankhede.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed the chargesheet in the NDPS court on Friday. The chargesheet did not include Aryan Khan's name.

No evidence was found against Aryan in the drugs case. Among those against whom no evidence has been found are Aryan, Sahu, Anand, Sunil Seh and Arora.

Aryan Khan got clean chit, NCB chargesheet in Cordelia Cruise drug case, while Moonmoon Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant did not get clean chit. Both have been named as accused in the drug case. Fourteen people will be charged in the case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had conducted raid on the Cordelia Cruise ship last October. Aryan Khan and around 19 others were nabbed in the drug case.

Khan was placed under arrest by the NCB team on October 3. After interrogation, he was remanded to judicial custody. His first bail was dismissed by the trial court. Later, Khan through his counsel, approached Bombay High Court which granted him bail on October 28. Due to legal procedures, he was freed from the jail on October 30.