School Bus Services Across Mumbai To Remain Suspended on November 19-20 for Maharashtra Election 2024

In a move that may disrupt travel plans for students, the School Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra (SBOA) has announced that school buses will be unavailable on November 19 and 20, including polling day for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The decision follows instructions from all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) mandating the use of tourist and school buses for election duty across Mumbai and its suburbs.

According to the SBOA, the temporary suspension of services is due to the requirement of deploying these buses for election-related transportation. This change may cause inconvenience for students and parents relying on school bus services, as alternative arrangements will need to be made for travel on these days. The SBOA has expressed its concerns but stated that the compliance with RTO instructions is unavoidable.

Parents and school authorities have been advised to plan accordingly to ensure minimal disruption for students during this period. The association hopes for understanding from the public, noting that the buses will resume regular operations after election duties conclude.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election will be held in a single phase on November 20, along with the results to be declared on November 23rd.