Security Breach at IIT Powai: Man Illegally Stays on Campus for 20 Days Using 21 Email IDs

A shocking case of unauthorized entry has emerged from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Powai, where a 22-year-old man, Bilal Teli, allegedly stayed on the campus for 20 days using 21 different email IDs to avoid detection. The accused, a resident of Mangaluru, reportedly accessed the institute under the pretext of registering for an online course.

Visited Surat During Stay, Then Returned to IIT

Investigations have revealed that during his stay, Teli traveled to Surat for three days, claiming he went to meet relatives. He later returned to the IIT campus and stayed for an additional five days. The Mumbai Crime Branch, now handling the case, is closely examining the details of his Surat visit and is set to record statements from the relatives he met there.

HowHe Entered the Campus

According to the investigation, Teli first entered IIT Powai on 27 May by registering for an online course. He stayed there until 7 June, after which he went to Surat. He returned to the campus on 10 June and remained inside for five more days. During his time on campus, he attempted to interact with students, raising further concerns.

NoSabotage Detected Yet, But Intent Under Scrutiny

While no immediate signs of sabotage or a larger conspiracy have been found, officials are not ruling out any angle. The fact that Teli chose IIT Powai, despite being from Mangaluru where similar institutions exist, has raised serious questions. The use of 21 email IDs to gain repeated access to a high-security academic institution is being viewed as a matter of serious concern.

Initially Booked Under MinorSections, Charges Now Intensified

Teli was first apprehended on 17 June, when he was found loitering inside the IIT campus. He was handed over to the Powai Police and initially charged under Sections 329(3) and 329(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which carry punishments of less than seven years. He was released with a notice. However, given the gravity of the incident, the case was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch, and stricter charges have now been applied.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials are examining whether there was any deeper motive behind Teli’s repeated and deceptive entry into the IIT Powai campus.