Senior Citizen in Mumbai's Lalbagh Duped Of Rs 9.7 Lakh In Digital Arrest Scam; Case Registered

Mumbai: Fraudster impersonating the Nashik police official duped a 74-year-old resident of Lalbagh, into transferring Rs 9.70 lakh under the pretext of a digital arrest threat. As per the information provided in FIR, victim, who lives with his family at Krishnavihar Society, Lalbagh, received a call on October 14 from an unknown number. Caller claimed to be from the Nashik police and informed victim that a bank account had been opened in his name with Rs 2.5 crore deposited, allegedly by a terrorist organization. He also warned that him that he needs to appear in Nashik for police verification.

Later next day, victim identified as Vijaykumar Krishnarao Malkar received a WhatsApp video call, during which the fraudsters again claimed to be speaking on behalf of the Nashik Crime Branch. He issued digital arrest notice and gave her threat that if he failed to co-operate then he would get arrested.

The fraudsters then instructed Malkar to share his bank details and transfer money for "verification," promising its return. On October 15, fearing for his safety, Malkar transferred Rs 3,20,211 via RTGS to the fraudsters' Axis Bank account. Two days later, they threatened to arrest his son if he didn't comply. Succumbing to pressure, Malkar transferred an additional Rs 6,50,211, bringing his total loss to Rs 9,70,422. Afterward, the fraudsters ceased contact and never returned the money.

Realizing he was scammed, Malkar contacted the Cyber Helpline at 1930 and filed a police complaint at the Kalachowki station. Police have registered a case against unknown persons under BNS Act sections 318(4), 319(2) and IT Act sections 66(C) and 66(D), and an investigation is underway.