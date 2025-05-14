Senior Mumbai Cop Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 1 Lakh Bribe

Baburao Madhukar Deshmukh (57), Senior Police Inspector at Shivajinagar Police Station, Mumbai, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000. The process of filing a formal FIR is currently underway.

According to the complaint, the complainant is a trustee of an educational trust. On August 15, 2024, a group of individuals allegedly broke open the school gate and forcefully entered the trust premises. Following the incident, the trustee lodged complaints with the Shivajinagar Police Station and the Charity Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Division.

To assist the complainant in the matter, and to prevent the opposing party from entering the school premises until the final order from the Hon’ble Charity Commissioner’s Office, Worli, Mumbai, Inspector Deshmukh allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3,00,000. After negotiation, the amount was settled at Rs 2,50,000.

During a verification operation conducted on May 13, 2025, Deshmukh was caught accepting the first installment of Rs 1,00,000. He was immediately apprehended by the ACB team in a trap operation.

Further legal action is in progress.