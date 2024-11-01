Shaina NC Filed Case Against Shiv Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant Over His ‘Imported Maal’ Remark

Political tension is at its peak in the state ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP Arvind Sawant has created a controversy by making a comment about Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Shaina NC. After his comment, Shaina NC has filed an FIR against Sawant at the Nagpada police station. Sawant had controversially referred to Shaina NC as "imported mall" in one of his statements.

Shaina NC took the issue to the Nagpada Police, leading to an FIR against Arvind Sawant under Sections 79 and 356(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita

Reacting to Shaina NC’s nomination as the Maha Yuti (Grand Alliance) candidate, Arvind Sawant commented on her affiliation, stating, “Look at her condition; she’s been with the BJP her whole life, yet she received a ticket from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. "Imported mall" won’t work here; we go for original. Amin Patel is the original candidate.”

Notably, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena has declared Shaina NC as the candidate from the Mumbadevi seat, where she will contest against Congress’s sitting MLA, Amin Patel. Shaina NC, a fashion designer by profession, is well-known in Mumbai’s glamour circles.

In response to Sawant’s remark, Shaina NC expressed her anger, criticizing him for disrespecting women. She stated, “You use such words for a capable, professional woman who enters politics? We all worked for you under Modi Ji's leadership in 2014 and 2019, and this is how you repay us? Referring to a woman as ‘mall’ is unacceptable.” Following this, Shaina NC, accompanied by her supporters, reached the police station and filed a complaint against Arvind Sawant. The police have since registered an FIR against the Uddhav faction MP.