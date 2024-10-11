Shantanu Naidu Stopped by Mumbai Police While on Bike During Ratan Tata's Funeral Procession; Video Goes Viral

In an unexpected moment during the funeral procession of the late industrialist Ratan Tata, Shantanu Naidu, the youngest General Manager of Tata Trusts and a close aide to Tata, was stopped by Mumbai Police while riding his Yezdi motorcycle on October 10. A video circulating on social media shows police intercepting Naidu to inquire about his identity and destination as he made his way to pay his final respects.

In the footage, Naidu can be seen calmly explaining his intention to follow the funeral procession. Earlier that morning, he had been spotted leaving Tata's residence, leading the truck carrying his mentor's mortal remains. The emotional scene captured the deep bond between Naidu and Tata, who had been a guiding figure in his life and career.

As the procession made its way through Mumbai, Naidu rode ahead of the ambulance, flanked by multiple police vehicles escorting the hearse to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) for public viewing. Shantanu Naidu expressed his grief on social media, referring to Tata as his "dear lighthouse" and stating that he would spend the rest of his life trying to fill the void left by Tata's passing.

Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 after a brief illness, leaving behind a legacy of innovation and philanthropy. His funeral has drawn widespread attention, with numerous dignitaries and members of the public coming together to honor his memory.