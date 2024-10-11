Shiv Sena Dasara Melava 2024: Mumbai Police Issue Advisory for Parking Arrangements at Shivaji Park on October 12; Check Details

Dussehra celebrations are set to draw a large crowd to Shivaji Park, Dadar, on October 12, prompting the Mumbai Traffic Police to issue an advisory. Anticipating significant turnout from various parts of Maharashtra, several roads will be closed, and parking restrictions will be in effect from 9 AM to midnight on October 12. Additionally, specific parking arrangements for buses and cars will be established to accommodate attendees of the Dussehra Melava at Shivaji Park, Dadar (W).

Parking Arrangements for Dussehra Melava at Shivaji Park

On October 12, 2024, specific parking arrangements will be in place for those attending the Dussehra Melava at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West), Mumbai.

In view of Dussehra Melava at Shivaji Park, Dadar (W) on 12th October 2024, following parking arrangements will be in place for buses & cars.#MTPTrafficUpdatespic.twitter.com/smTIAgfeLT — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 11, 2024

Western Suburbs

Vehicles arriving from the Western Suburbs via the Western Express Highway should park at the following locations:

Buses Parking:

Senapati Bapat Road

Senapati Bapat Road, Dadar (W), Mumbai.

Kamgar Ground

Senapati Bapat Road, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai.

Eastern Suburbs

Vehicles coming from Thane and Navi Mumbai via the Eastern Express Highway should use the following parking areas:

Buses Parking:

Five Gardens

Lady Jahangir Road, Matunga (E), Mumbai.

Nathalal Parekh Marg

Nathalal Parekh Marg, Matunga (E), Mumbai.

Edanwala Road

Edanwala Road, Matunga (E), Mumbai.

R.A.K. Road

R.A.K./4 Rasta, Wadala (W), Mumbai.

City and South Mumbai

Vehicles traveling from City and South Mumbai using Veer Savarkar Road should alight at Ravindra Natya Mandir and park at the following locations:

Buses Parking:

Appasaheb Marathe Road

Appasaheb Marathe Road, Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

Cars Parking:India Bulls 1 Center

Jupiter Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Road, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai.