Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Dussehra Rally at Shivaji Park on October 12; Check for Restrictions and Alternative Routes

In view of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra rally to be held at Shivaji Park, Dadar, on October 12, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory. Expecting a large turnout from various parts of Maharashtra for the rally, several roads will be closed and parking restrictions will be in place from 9 AM to midnight on October 12.

According to the advisory, parking will be prohibited on eight major roads during the Dussehra rally. These include:

S.V.S. Road (from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Yes Bank)

Keluskar Road (South and North), Dadar

M.B. Raut Road (from its junction with S.V.S. Road), Dadar

Pandurang Naik Road (M.B. Raut Road), Dadar

Dadasaheb Rege Marg (from Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction), Dadar

Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg (from Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 to Sheetladevi Temple Junction)

N.C. Kelkar Marg (from Gadkari Junction to Hanuman Temple Junction), Dadar

L.J. Road (from Rajbade Junction to Gadkari Junction).

In addition, certain roads will be closed to vehicular traffic. These include:

1. S.V.S. Road (from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Kapad Bazaar Junction, Mahim). As an alternative, motorists can use Siddhivinayak Junction, S.K. Bole Road, Agar Bazaar, Portuguese Church Route, and Gokhale Road.

2. The road from Raja Bade Chowk Junction to Keluskar Marg (North Junction), Dadar, will also be closed. As an alternative, motorists can use L.J. Road, Gokhale Road, and Steel Man Junction.



Furthermore, Lt. Dilip Gupte Road and Pandurang Naik Marg will be closed to southbound traffic from their respective junctions. Motorists can use Raja Bade Junction and L.J. Road as alternatives.

The road from Gadkari Chowk Junction to Keluskar Road (South), Dadar, will also be closed, and M.B. Raut Road will serve as an alternate route. Additionally, other roads may be closed as necessary. Traffic from Senapati Bapat Marg towards L.J. Marg will be diverted to Manorama Nagarkar Marg at the junction.

Motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly and follow the traffic restrictions in place.