Shiv Sena Mumbai MLA Ramesh Latke dies in Dubai

Mumbai, May 12 Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai Ramesh Latke died of a massive heart attack in Dubai, late on Wednesday.

Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said he was 52 and the end came around midnight.

"I spoke with him just last evening... He was absolutely fine... And then around midnight the sad news came...," a visibly emotional Raut said.

Latke had gone to Dubai with his family and he passed away when they (family) had gone out for shopping.

"We are now making efforts to bring his mortal remains to Mumbai for the last rites maybe tomorrow or so," said Raut.

Starting life as an ordinary Shiv Sainik over three decades ago, he was always at the forefront of all agitations, campaigns and programmes.

He soon became a Shiv Sena Shakha Pramukh, then elected BMC's Municipal Corporator.

He grew further and subsequently was elected MLA from Andheri East in 2014, emerging a giant-killer when he defeated a strongman and Congress Minister Suresh Shetty, and in 2019 re-elected.

Many top Sena leaders and others expressed their condolences at the passing of Latke.

