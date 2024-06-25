Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab Proposes 50% Reservation for Marathi Speakers in Mumbai's New Residential Buildings

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab has advanced a private member's bill in the legislative council, proposing a mandatory 50% reservation for Marathi-speaking individuals in upcoming residential constructions in Mumbai. The bill, currently pending approval from the deputy chairperson for formal introduction in the House, also suggests stringent penalties such as a fine of Rs 10 lakh and/or a maximum jail sentence of six months for developers who do not comply with this quota.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) holds nine seats in the 78-member legislative council and 15 in the 288-seat assembly. In contrast, the MVA, comprising the opposition bloc, commands 75 seats in the assembly and 29 in the council. Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance, which forms the government, holds 212 seats in the assembly and 28 in the council. The bill is anticipated to be introduced during the upcoming monsoon session of the legislature, commencing on Thursday.

Also Read| Bombay HC Questions Differential Treatment: Streets and Footpaths Cleared for PM and VVIPs, Why Not for Everyone?.

According to a report of a TOI, Parab alleged that "multiple instances" of Marathi-speaking people being denied housing under pretext of food preferences or religion had prompted him to submit the bill. "Any discrimination based on religion or food preferences is unconstitutional."

Referring to a case in Vile Parle, Anil Parab highlighted an incident where a builder reportedly denied Marathi-speaking people the opportunity to purchase homes based on their food preferences. He expressed disappointment, stating that despite protests from the Marathi community, the government did not address the issue promptly. The developer only apologized after the media brought attention to the matter, he noted. Parab said that Marathi-speaking residents in Mumbai now find themselves in a minority situation.