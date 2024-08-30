Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Detained During Mumbai Protest (Watch Video)

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, along with other party workers, was detained by police, while staging a protest in Mumbai over the collapse of the Shivaji Maharaj statue.

We have been detained for raising our voice for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, for Maharashtra's pride. But we will not be deterred. The Prime Minister must apologise for the insult to our icon. Jai Bhawani. Jai Shivaji, said Varsha Gaikwad in a post X.

On Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Ajit Pawar visited Rajkot Fort at Malvan in Sindhudurg district to assess the situation on the ground following the statue's collapse. This visit comes two days after Pawar issued an apology amid widespread public outcry over the incident.

The 35-foot statue of the 17th-century Maratha warrior at Rajkot fort in Malvan fell around 1 p.m. on Monday, August 26, less than nine months after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

