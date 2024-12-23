Shocking Robbery in Mumbai: Two Armed Thieves Steal ₹10 Lakh Using Weapons and Pepper Spray In Girgaon

In a shocking incident, two unidentified individuals robbed ₹10 lakh in cash in Girgaon by threatening the victims with weapons and using pepper spray to disorient them. The incident occurred in the Srinath Cooperative Housing Society at Gulalwadi Circle, Girgaon. The VP Road Police have registered a case and are actively searching for the culprits.

The victim, Inderkumar Motilal Prajapati, a resident of Bhuleshwar and an employee of a private courier company, was entrusted with ₹10 lakh in cash by his employer, Harish Prajapati, on Friday. Inderkumar, along with his colleague, Anuragsingh Umesh Rajput, arrived at the Srinath Society in Girgaon.

Two unidentified individuals, who had been trailing them, intercepted the duo at the society. The robbers threatened them with weapons and warned them of dire consequences if they resisted. To execute the heist, the culprits threw pepper spray into their eyes, grabbed the cash, and fled the scene.

Both Inderkumar and Anuragsingh were left shaken and informed their employer about the incident. Following their employer’s advice, they reported the matter to the VP Road Police Station. Based on Inderkumar’s complaint, the police have registered a case of robbery against the two unidentified men.

The police have retrieved CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to track the accused. Initial investigations reveal that the robbers had been following the victims for a significant period. It is also suspected that someone known to the victims may have been involved in planning the crime.

The police are conducting a detailed investigation and efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits. Further updates are awaited.