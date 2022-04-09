Shocking! ST Strike: One agitating ST worker dies at Azad Maidan

The NCP president's Silver Oak residence was attacked by ST workers yesterday. About 150 to 200 employees reached near Pawar's house. They shouted slogans. Protesters have made sensational claims as accusations are being leveled against the ruling party and the opposition. The police removed ST workers out of Azad Maidan in the middle of the night under heavy security. Several employees were injured during the police operation. During the operation, an employee was also killed. The ST employee's name is Mahesh Lole and he is an employee of Kolhapur Kagal Depot.

Police have also registered a case against 107 protesters and arrested Adv Gunaratna Sadavarte. Therefore, the employees expressed intense anger. Meanwhile, an employee named Mahesh Lole died around 8 pm on Friday. His BP had risen due to police action, which other employees have blamed for his death.

After the ST workers staged agitation at the residence of NCP president Sharad Pawar, Mumbai police had instructed the ST workers to leave Azad Maidan. However, the ST staff refused to go out. The ST staff had taken a stand that they will not go out untill their lawyer Adv Gunaratna Sadavarte says so. However, at midnight, the police took action and evacuated 250 employees, out of which 5 employees have been arrested by the police. After being evacuated from Azad Maidan, ST workers have started agitating at the CSMT railway station. Hundreds of workers are sitting at the CSMT station chanting anti-government slogans. Police security has also been beefed up here.