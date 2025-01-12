Siddharth Colony Residents In Chembur Protest Against Adani Electricity Over High Bills and Unreliable Meter Readings

Residents of Siddharth Colony in Chembur East staged a protest on Sunday at Ambedkar Garden, calling for Adani Electricity to be replaced as the local power supplier. The demonstrators raised placards demanding the removal of the company, accusing it of inflating power bills in an effort to recover outstanding dues.

A police presence from the Chembur police station was maintained at the protest to ensure the situation remained peaceful. During the rally, the residents expressed frustration over the accumulation of dues, requesting that interest on the pending amounts be waived. They also raised concerns that Adani staff have not been visiting the colony to record electricity meters, leading to discrepancies in bill generation.