Siddhivinayak Temple To Take Over Adjacent Building To Create Devotee Facilities

The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir Trust, which manages the 200-year-old Siddhivinayak Temple at Prabhadevi, has initiated a major expansion plan worth ₹100 crore. As part of the project, the trust will acquire Ram Mansion, a three-storey residential structure on a 708 sq m private plot next to the temple. Negotiations are also underway with the Siddhivinayak Cooperative Housing Society (CHS), situated on the trust’s land, to add its plot to the expansion. Together, the two properties span nearly 1,800 sq m. Plans include a new darshan queue complex, prasadalaya, toilets, and changing rooms for devotees, reported Hindustan Times.

Temple trust chief and former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar explained that the temple currently lacks basic facilities for visitors. Devotees often wait on crowded streets for darshan, while many are forced to use toilets at a nearby petrol pump. The proposed development will address these gaps and also provide changing rooms and a prasadalaya. Sarvankar revealed that ₹100 crore has been set aside for Ram Mansion’s residents, which is nearly double the market rate. The state’s law and judiciary department has approved the acquisition. The three-storey building contains 20 flats, mostly measuring 565 sq ft, reported Hindustan Times.

While some former trustees noted that acquiring the Siddhivinayak CHS would have been easier since it stands on trust-owned land, earlier lease extensions complicated matters. In parallel, plans are underway for an underground parking facility beneath the adjoining maidan. This new parking lot, with a capacity for 450 vehicles, will be constructed by the civic body. Sarvankar confirmed that tenders for the project will be issued within a few days. The initiative aims to ease congestion around the temple and improve amenities for devotees, reported Hindustan Times.

Adding to this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has unveiled a three-phase beautification and upgradation plan for the temple’s surrounding areas. The initiative will be executed jointly by G North and G South wards, covering Dadar, Mahim, Dharavi, Worli, and Lower Parel. The focus of the civic project is on improving safety, accessibility, and overall convenience for devotees while ensuring that the sanctum and core temple structure remain untouched. This comprehensive approach aims to enhance the pilgrimage experience without disturbing religious traditions, reported Hindustan Times.