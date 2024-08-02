Sion Bridge Closure: Mumbaikars Brace for Extended Commutes and Traffic Chaos as British Era ROB Shuts for 2 Years

The demolition of the 112-year-old railway bridge at Sion on the Central Railway line has begun to make way for a new structure. Since the bridge's closure on August 1, significant traffic congestion has been reported, especially on Thursday during both the morning and evening rush hours. The Dharavi, Sion, and Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) routes, which are crucial thoroughfares in Mumbai, have been heavily impacted. Traffic has been redirected from Dharavi, causing delays of over 30 minutes for commuters traveling from LBS to Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg.

The Sion railway bridge project will be a collaborative effort between the Central Railway and the BMC. The traffic police have closed the bridge to vehicles, with the Central Railway handling construction within railway limits and the BMC overseeing the work within municipal boundaries. The project is expected to span over two-and-a-half years, with the possibility of further delays.

Long-Term Traffic Issues Due to Sion Bridge Closure

The traffic disruption caused by the closure of the Sion bridge is expected to persist for over two and a half years. Many schools and colleges in the Sion and Dharavi areas, including Sadhana College, DS High School, Our Lady, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vidyalaya, are affected. On the first day of the bridge closure, students faced travel times of up to an hour and a half instead of the usual 10 to 15 minutes. This issue is anticipated to continue throughout the extended construction period, said Pramod Mane, resident of Dharavi

Traffic Diversions Due to Sion Bridge Closure

In Mumbai, Babasaheb Ambedkar Road descends from the city towards Dharavi at Sion and extends towards Thane. Known as Old Agra Road or Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg starting from Dharavi, this road has seen major traffic changes due to the Sion bridge closure. All traffic coming from LBS (Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg) heading towards Sion has now been rerouted through Dharavi, specifically from the Dharavi Depot road to Mahim.

Traffic Conditions and Challenges Due to Sion Bridge Closure

Narrowed Road and Traffic Jams : The road has narrowed due to ongoing construction work in front of Kalpana Cinema, leading to significant traffic jams on the first day during both the morning and evening rush hours.

: The road has narrowed due to ongoing construction work in front of Kalpana Cinema, leading to significant traffic jams on the first day during both the morning and evening rush hours. Congestion at Dharavi T Junction : Dharavi T Junction experienced heavy congestion as vehicles from all directions converged at this point, exacerbating traffic issues.

: Dharavi T Junction experienced heavy congestion as vehicles from all directions converged at this point, exacerbating traffic issues. Crowded Roads in Matunga Labour Camp: The road in the Matunga Labour Camp area is narrow, resulting in a high volume of vehicles at the Sion Hospital bus stop and contributing to overall traffic congestion.

Impact of Traffic Congestion on BEST Bus Services and Local Businesses

Traffic congestion has significantly affected BEST bus services, with passengers reporting delays of over half an hour. On Friday morning, BEST bus number 411, which usually completes its round trip from Wadala to Chandivali in three hours, took four and a half hours to finish the same journey, according to a BEST bus conductor.

Dharavi, home to numerous industries and businesses, has also felt the impact. Entrepreneurs who typically travel to Masjid Bunder for transactions and procurement of raw materials are now facing considerable disruptions in their operations due to the ongoing traffic issues.