Sion Flyover: Completion Target Set for May 2026, With Traffic Access Expected in June

The reconstruction of the Sion flyover is expected to be completed by May 2026, and municipal authorities have instructed that the project must not face further delays. BMC Additional Commissioner Abhijit Bangar issued firm directions to officials to ensure timely progress. Once finished, the flyover is likely to open for public use in June 2026, improving traffic movement in the area. Bangar conducted a project review along with Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare. Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Infrastructure Girish Nikam, were also present during the inspection meeting.

During the review, it was shared that the underground tunnel work on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road will be completed by December 2025, while the second tunnel on the Dharavi side will be finished by the end of February 2026. Installation of girders on the northern side of the railway bridge is scheduled for the first week of April. Once girder work is completed, the remaining railway boundary-related tasks will be carried out in a phased manner to avoid disruption.

Access roads connecting Dharavi and LBS Road are expected to be ready by April 15, 2026. Following this, work on the eastern approach road will begin and is estimated to take 45 days. If the project continues as scheduled, the entire flyover will be ready by May 31, 2026, and open for traffic from June 1. Bangar also confirmed that coordination between civic engineers and railway authorities will continue to ensure seamless completion of the remaining technical tasks.

Meanwhile, the fabrication of girders required for the flyover is underway in Nagpur and Ambala. Representatives from the Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be stationed full-time at both locations to monitor progress, ensure the timely availability of materials, and uphold quality standards. Authorities emphasised that close coordination and continuous monitoring are essential to prevent delays and maintain construction timelines.

In a parallel development, work on the 130-year-old British-era Belasis flyover, which connects Tardeo–Nagpada to Mumbai Central station, has accelerated. The Western Railway is handling reconstruction within the railway limits, while the municipal corporation is developing approach roads. Though the official project deadline is April 2026, the civic body aims to complete the flyover ahead of schedule by December 31, 2025, significantly improving road connectivity in a heavily congested transport corridor.