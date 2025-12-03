Sanchar Saathi App: Government Withdraws Mandatory Pre-Installation Rule After Privacy Concerns

The government has withdrawn its earlier directive requiring smartphone manufacturers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on all new devices sold in India. The reversal came hours after Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assured the Lok Sabha that “snooping is neither possible, nor will it ever be,” addressing rising concerns over privacy and surveillance. The directive, issued earlier under the Telecommunication Cybersecurity Amendment Rules, had sparked backlash from users and privacy advocates who feared the rule could pave the way for government access to personal data. The government clarified that the intent was cybersecurity, not monitoring.

BJP leader and RS MP Manan Kumar Mishra says, "... The Government has made it clear that the app is optional. If Congress fears it, then they should not use it. Congress does all this merely to misguide the people..."

On the Government removing the mandatory pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi App, Congress MP Manish Tewari says, "The question is, why did they mandate it in the first place? What was the intention of the Government? Why were they trying to create an Orwellian State? Did they want to monitor the communication of each and every person in this country who has a mobile phone? So, therefore the decision of the Government in the first place was completely and absolutely opposed to the Puttaswamy judgment of the Supreme Court which guarantees every citizen and resident the right to privacy. Therefore, under those circumstances, they were compelled to take it back when they were realised they were wrong."

Officials stated that the Sanchar Saathi app was initially mandated to ensure wider availability and awareness among smartphone users, especially those less familiar with cybersecurity risks. According to the government, the app has already been downloaded by 1.4 crore users and contributes to reporting nearly 2,000 cyber fraud cases daily. The platform has seen rapid user growth, with six lakh new registrations recorded in a single day—marking a tenfold increase. Authorities emphasised that citizens can delete the app anytime, and its only function is to protect users from cybercrime.

The Sanchar Saathi platform, launched in January, is described as a citizen-focused cybersecurity tool developed to help subscribers address mobile-related fraud and theft. The government claims the system has recovered over 7 lakh lost mobile phones, blocked more than 3.7 million stolen devices, and cancelled nearly 30 million fraudulent connections. Officials highlighted that duplicate or spoofed IMEI numbers and illegal resale of stolen devices have become major security concerns in India’s fast-growing second-hand smartphone market. The initiative aims to create accountability and strengthen digital safety for mobile users across the country.

Responding to questions about user autonomy and privacy, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified that installing or using Sanchar Saathi will remain voluntary. He stated that users may choose not to register, keep the app inactive, or delete it entirely without consequence. Scindia reiterated that the app does not contain any surveillance capability and serves only as a tool to empower citizens against cyber threats. With growing adoption already visible, the government confirmed that it will not enforce mandatory pre-installation going forward.