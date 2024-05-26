Sion Hospital Accident: Accused Doctor Who Killed Elderly Woman Granted Bail

Dr. Rajesh Dere, the accused in a fatal hit-and-run incident at Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital, also known as Sion Hospital, was granted bail by Shindewadi Court on Saturday. Dr. Dere, head of the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology department at the hospital, struck an elderly woman with his car.

The victim, identified as Rubeda Shaikh, 60, from Mumbra, was a recent patient at Sion Hospital. She had undergone surgery and was discharged on May 16. Shaikh returned to the hospital on Friday for a follow-up to change the dressing on her incision.

According to the reports, Shaikh was exiting the Outpatient Department building near gate number 7 around 11 p.m. when she was hit by Dr. Dere’s car. The initial hospital report stated she was found unconscious near the gate with no mention of injuries from the accident. However, CCTV footage revealed that Dr. Dere’s car had struck Shaikh, and he admitted her to the emergency ward before leaving the scene.

Shaikh sustained severe injuries to her head and legs, leading to her death due to blood loss. Authorities struggled to identify her initially as she had no ID on her and was on a ventilator. The hospital's lack of cooperation further delayed identification until Shaikh’s son, Shanawaz Shaikh, was contacted on Saturday afternoon. He later filed a formal FIR against Dr. Dere.

Dr. Dere was arrested late Saturday night and has been charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 304A (causing death by negligence), Section 338 (causing grievous hurt), Section 279 (rash driving), Section 203 (giving false information), and Section 177 (knowingly furnishing false information). He is also charged under Section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicle Act.