Sion Over Bridge Demolition: Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Diversions; Check Details

The Sion Railway-Over-Bridge (ROB) that connects Matunga and Kurla in Mumbai is set to be demolished by the Central Railway Authority. Due to this, Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory, and certain arrangements have been made. The ROB will be closed from January 19 to May 31, 2024, for demolition work.

Mumbai Traffic Police has provided alternate routes for vehicular movement. A notification issued on X (formerly known as Twitter) states, "The Central Railway Authority is going to demolish Sion over bridge, which connects Matunga and Kurla divisions, falling in Central Traffic, Mumbai. Vehicular traffic from Matunga traffic division, Dr. B.A. Road through the westbound of Sion over bridge towards L.B.S. Road or Saint Rohidas Road. Similarly, vehicular traffic from Kurla traffic division, L.B.S road or Saint Rohidas Road through Sion over bridge Eastbound towards B.A. Road is diverted from dated 11/10/2023 for the next 18 months on a temporary basis."

Check Details Below:

In view of demolition of Sion Over bridge by Central Railway Authority, follwing traffic arrangements will be in place from 00.01 hrs 20/01/2024 till dt. 3 1/05/2024) on temporary basis. #MTPTrafficUpdatespic.twitter.com/Nxr3Ba68jD — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 18, 2024

Alternate Routes for West Bound:

1. Vehicular traffic from Dr. B.A. road southbound, Sion junction:

Take a right turn from Sion circle- Sion Hospital junction.

Proceed through Sulochana Shetty road- Kumbharwada Junction to their desired destination.

a) Towards Kurla & Dharavi: Take a right turn from Kumbharwada Junction through K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road to Ashok Mill Naka. Take a right turn and go through St. Rohidas Marg to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk, then take a left turn to their desired destination.

b) Western Express & towards Bandra: From Kumbharwada Junction to Kemkar Chauk through K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road, take a right turn on Kemkar Chauk to go to the T-Junction through Sion-Mahim Link Road. Take a left turn on the T-Junction towards Kalanagar Junction to your desired destination.

c) Towards Mahim:

1) Take a left turn on Kumbharwada Junction to Matunga Labour Camp - T.H.Kataria Marg and proceed to your desired destination.

2) Kumbharwada Junction - K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road - Kemkar Chauk, take a left turn - S.L.Raheja marg to your desired destination.

2. Vehicular traffic from Dr. B.A. road Northbound, Sion junction:

Take a left turn from Sion Hospital junction.

Proceed through Sulochana Shetty road-Kumbharwada Junction to your desired destination.

a) Towards Kurla & Dharavi: Take a right turn on Kumbharwada Junction and proceed through K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road to Ashok Mill Naka & take a right turn. Proceed through St. Rohidas Marg to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk, then take a left turn to your desired destination.

b) Western Express & towards Bandra: On Kumbharwada Junction, proceed through St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) road to Kemkar Chauk. Take a right turn on Kemkar Chauk and proceed through Sion Mahim Link Road. Take a left turn on the T-Junction towards Kalanagar Junction to your desired destination.

Alternate Routes for East Bound:

1. Vehicular traffic i.e., light vehicles (LMV) from Kurla through L.B.S. road and Saint Rohidas Road through Sion over bridge East Bound:

Take a right turn at Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chowk.

Proceed through Saint Rohidas Road- Ashok Mill Naka-Left turn- K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road- Kumbharwada junction-left turn- Sulochana Shetty road- Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada Bridge) towards your desired destination.

2. Vehicular traffic i.e., Heavy vehicles (HMV) from Kurla through L.B.S. road and Saint Rohidas Road through Sion over bridge East Bound:

Take a right turn just before Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chowk, Dharavi Kacharpatti junction signal.

Proceed through Dharavi Depot Road-Sion Bandra Link Road-T junction-Mahim Sion Link Road- Left turn at Kemkar chowk- St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) Road-Sulochany Shetty road- Dharavi Railway Bridge Road towards your desired destination.

3. Vehicular traffic from Western Express & Kalanagar Junction:

Proceed through Sion Bandra Link road.

Take a right turn from Dharavi T-Junction.

Take a left turn on Kemkar Chauk and proceed through St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) road Kumbharwada Junction.

Proceed through Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada Bridge) to your desired destination.

To prevent traffic congestion due to the diversion of traffic, the following roads shall be declared as No Parking Roads:

1. St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) Road- Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada Bridge) to Kemkar Chowk (Both Bound).

2. Sion Mahim Link Road- T junction to Mahim Phatak (Both Bound).

3. Matunga Labour Camp-T.H. Katariya Road- Kumbharwada Junction to Shobha Hotel (Both Bound).

4. Sulochana Shetty Road- Sion Hospital Junction to Sion Hospital gate no. 7 (Both Bound).

5. Bhau Daji Road- Sion Hospital gate no. 7 to Railway Bridge (Both Bound).

6. Saint Rohidas Road- Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chowk to Y junction Pehalwan Naresh Mane (Both Bound).

7. Sion Bandra Link Road- Y junction to T junction (Both Bound).

8. Dharavi Depot Road- Y junction to Kacharpatti Junction L.B.S. Road (Both Bound).

9. K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) Road- Kumbharwada junction to Ashok Mill Naka (Both Bound).