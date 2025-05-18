Social Media Scams Hit Mumbai Youths: 11-Year-Old Girl Blackmailed on Snapchat, College Student Loses Rs 2.74 Lakh on Instagram

Two separate cybercrime incidents have come to light in the city, underscoring the increasing misuse of social media to target vulnerable individuals. In the first case, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly manipulated into sharing explicit photos via a fake Snapchat account. In the second, a college student was defrauded of Rs 2.74 lakh through an online scam offering adult content.

The incident involving the minor took place in Kanjurmarg, where an unidentified person created a fake Snapchat profile under the name “Saanvi Rao,” pretending to be a young girl. The suspect befriended the child online and gradually pressured her into sending inappropriate photos. These images were later used to extort additional content. The girl eventually informed her parents, who reported the matter to the Kanjurmarg police.

An officer from the Kanjurmarg police station revealed, “Preliminary investigations suggest the account was operated by a male suspect impersonating a teenage girl to target minors.” Authorities have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

In the second case, a college student from Bhandup was lured by a link on Instagram promising access to explicit content for a fee of Rs 2,000. The link directed him to a WhatsApp contact, who initially demanded payments in smaller amounts. After paying Rs 4,999, the student received a call from someone claiming to be a police officer named “Ravindra Singh” from the Uttar Pradesh Police. The caller accused him of online harassment and threatened legal consequences unless further payments were made. Fearing arrest, the student transferred a total of Rs 2.74 lakh before realising it was a scam.

A senior officer noted that both incidents reveal a disturbing pattern where online criminals exploit fake profiles and intimidation tactics to victimize users. Investigations in both cases are ongoing, with police in Kanjurmarg and Bhandup pursuing leads to identify the culprits.