Solapur-Mumbai Siddheshwar Express Gold Robbery: Yellow Metal Worth Rs 5 Crore Stolen From AC Coach

In a shocking incident, nearly five kilograms of gold jewellery valued at around ₹5 crore was stolen from the Siddheshwar Express travelling from Solapur to Mumbai. The theft is believed to have taken place between Solapur and Kalyan during the intervening night of December 6 and 7.

The victim, Abhaykumar Jain, a resident of Goregaon in Mumbai, was travelling with his daughter in AC Coach A-1 on berth numbers 49 and 51. Jain was carrying two trolley bags, one of which contained approximately five kilograms of gold ornaments. The bag was locked and kept safely under the berth before he went to sleep.

On the morning of December 7, when the train was nearing Kalyan, Jain woke up and realised that the trolley bag placed under his berth had disappeared. Panic-stricken, he immediately informed TTE Vikram Meena and also contacted the railway helpline. Since the incident appeared to have occurred in the Kalyan jurisdiction, he was directed to approach the Kalyan Government Railway Police for further action.

The GRP has registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. CCTV footage from stations, statements of co-passengers, and details of halts between Solapur and Kalyan are being examined. The fact that such a massive theft took place in the AC coach and from a locked bag has raised serious concerns about railway security. Police officials suspect that the crime was executed in a planned and professional manner, indicating the involvement of an organised gang.

The stolen bag was a blue-black American Tourister trolley bag containing a brown ECHOLAC briefcase and a white plastic box in which all the gold jewellery was stored. The missing valuables include gold chains, pendants, mangalsutras, earrings, rings, necklaces, ear chains, bowls, and other ornaments, collectively weighing about five kilograms and worth approximately ₹5 crore based on the complainant’s estimates.

The GRP is continuing its investigation to trace the culprits behind one of the biggest thefts reported in recent times on a long-distance train in Maharashtra.