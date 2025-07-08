"Sorry, Mother": Mumbai CA's Suicide Note Exposes Rs 3 Crore Blackmail Over Private Video; Two Booked for Abetment

After allegedly being extorted and blackmailed over the distribution of a private video, a 32-year-old man from Mumbai's Santacruz area committed suicide by eating poison. Raj Leela More, a chartered accountant, has been identified as deceased. As soon as the issue was discovered, a formal complaint was filed at the Vakola police station. Police found a three-page suicide note that Raj had left behind during the investigation. Raj allegedly held Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi responsible for his suicide, according to the police. Raj claimed in his suicide note that two accused pressured him into stealing funds from his business's accounts and depleting his personal resources.

The two defendants are charged with extortion and aiding and abetting suicide, according to the Vakola Police. It has been revealed that the accused knew about Raj's substantial stock market investments and his lucrative profession. They forced him to move funds from his company's account to their personal accounts by threatening to release his private video. They also grabbed Raj's fancy car by force.

The victim in his suicide note apologised to his mother and asked his aunt to take care of her and help her encash all of his policies, reported Times Now. He wrote, “To my dear one, Sorry mother I could not be your good son, you had expectations from me but I’m leaving you alone. I’m going for my deeds. May God never give you son like me in your next life. I have been very bad, Poonam aunty please take care of my mother. I have policy in various accounts take those money and give it to my mother. A big sorry.”

Further revealing the names of the accused he wrote, “I Raj More, committing suicide today. For my suicide Rahul Parwani, is responsible. They have manipulated me and blackmail me for months, they forced me to break my saving and stole money from my company account, Rahul Parwani and Saba Quereshi are responsible for my death. Final good bye Raj More.”

When Saba and Rahul went to Raj's house in Vakola and physically attacked his mother in front of him, the harassment allegedly got worse. They threatened to post the video on social media and then made more threats. On Saturday night, Raj drank poison because he was so terrified and upset. At Cooper Hospital, a postmortem was performed and he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the two allegedly threatened to release a private video in order to extort more than Rs 3 crore from the victim over the course of the past eighteen months.

The victim's relatives' statements have also been recorded by the police. Police were informed by his family that the deceased had been under mental stress for the past few months. A complaint has been filed under the appropriate Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections based on the information in Raj's suicide letter and statements from his relatives.

If you know someone who needs help please share the following helpline numbers with them: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).