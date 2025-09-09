Startling Revelations in Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Accused Used Dabba Calling, Signal to Outsmart Police

In a major development in the investigation of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui’s murder case, arrested accused Amol Gaikwad has made several startling disclosures during interrogation by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

According to sources, Gaikwad revealed that he was in constant touch with Shubham Lonkar, the alleged mastermind and a wanted accused in the case. The two reportedly communicated via dabba calling and the encrypted Signal app, methods used to avoid detection and location tracking by police and investigative agencies.

The probe has further revealed that between October 1 and October 12, 2024, Gaikwad maintained regular contact with Praveen Lonkar, Shubham’s brother. During this period, multiple discussions were allegedly held to finalise the conspiracy to eliminate Baba Siddiqui. Although communication was briefly halted after the murder, it resumed once Shubham managed to flee to Canada.

A senior officer confirmed that Gaikwad was in touch with Shubham Lonkar even a few weeks before his arrest, using the same secure channels. However, Shubham’s exact location remains untraced, and efforts are underway to track him down.

Investigators have also linked Gaikwad to another high-profile crime. As per intelligence inputs, acting on Shubham’s instructions, Gaikwad played a crucial role in the July 2025 murder of Punjab cloth trader Sanjay Verma. He allegedly arranged shelter for the shooters and provided logistical support. In this case too, Gaikwad has been named as an accused, and the Punjab Police is expected to seek his custody soon. A Punjab Police team is likely to arrive in Mumbai this week to formally request Gaikwad’s handover from the Crime Branch.