Stockbroker Duped of ₹1.5 Crore by Six Individuals in Fake Bitcoin Scheme: Mumbai Police Launch Manhunt

A group of six individuals allegedly established a fake company and duped a stockbroker of approximately Rs 1.5 crore under the pretense of selling him Bitcoin. This case was uncovered in the Bandra area, where the Bandra Police have registered a case of fraud and embezzlement against all six suspects. The accused have been identified as Abur Sode, Dhanjibhai Rawaria, Zeeshan Shaikh, Indrajeet Latif, R. Abdul Latif, and Ramkumar Dharmak. Prior to the case being filed, all six accused had absconded, and a special operation has been launched by the police to apprehend them.

The complainant, Yogesh Prakash More, a resident of G.D. Ambedkar area in Parel, operates his own stock trading business. He met the accused three years ago. During their acquaintance, the accused claimed to run a company called "Friptex Finsol" and offered to provide Bitcoin, a virtual currency, to him. Trusting them, More decided to purchase Bitcoin through their company. From November 2021 to October 2024, he transferred around Rs 42 lakh in cash and Rs 1.08 crore by cheque to various bank accounts associated with the company, totaling approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

However, despite waiting for over a year, he neither received any Bitcoin nor a refund. When he questioned the accused about the delay, they reportedly avoided him. Over the past three years, they neither provided the promised Bitcoin nor returned the money paid for it.

Realizing the fraud, More began investigating the accused, eventually uncovering that their company was fake. Through this bogus setup, they defrauded him of around Rs 1.5 crore under the guise of providing Bitcoin. Following this revelation, he filed a complaint with the Bandra Police. After verifying the complaint, the police registered a case against Abur Sode, Dhanjibhai Rawaria, Zeeshan Shaikh, Indrajeet Latif, R. Abdul Latif, and Ramkumar Dharmak under IPC Sections 406, 420, and 34. The investigation is ongoing, and police expect to interrogate the accused soon.