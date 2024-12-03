Sunil Pal Missing: Comedian’s Phone Not Reachable After Attending Show, Wife Files Complaint in Mumbai

Disturbing news has emerged about actor and renowned comedian Sunil Pal. His wife has filed a missing person report at the Santacruz Police Station after being unable to contact him all day. According to sources, Sunil’s phone has been switched off, leaving his wife deeply worried. After hours of waiting and repeated attempts to reach him, his wife became increasingly concerned and decided to approach the police for help.

Comedian Sunil Pal has gone missing after attending a show outside Mumbai. His wife, unable to reach him, filed a missing person report at the Santacruz police station. Sunil was expected to return home today, but he hasn't, and his phone remains unreachable. The police are… pic.twitter.com/qdr6tFQWtq — IANS (@ians_india) December 3, 2024

Reportedly, Sunil Pal had travelled outside Mumbai to perform at a show and was expected to return home today. However, he has neither returned nor made contact, and his phone remains unreachable. Alarmed by the situation, his wife filed a missing report with the authorities.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter. They are gathering information from Sunil's close associates and inquiring about the show he attended, including details of the organisers and the venue. Efforts are underway to locate him, while Sunil’s fans are anxiously hoping and praying for his safe return.